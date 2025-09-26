David Fleming's Substack
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Britain’s Return to Blair Rule
Is Tony Blair still Prime Minister? Nobody told me.
11 hrs ago
•
David Fleming
85
16
A Good Future Is the Present, Improved
Protecting the present is not selfish. It is the only way the future survives.
Sep 10
•
David Fleming
60
18
Forget Queen: The Star of Live Aid Was Richard Curtis’s Bait-and-Switch on Civilisation
We thought it was a concert.
Sep 2
•
David Fleming
170
44
July 2025
A Thank You to John Waters — and a Conversation About Continuity
I’m grateful to John Waters for inviting me onto his podcast The Scholar Gypsies to discuss the idea that now defines my work: Continuism.
Jul 31
•
David Fleming
26
11
June 2025
Chronocide: A Crime Against Humanity
The Erasure of Time Is Not an Accident. It’s a Crime.
Jun 18
•
David Fleming
49
7
Why Left vs. Right Is the Machine’s Favourite Game — And How We Win
This isn’t Left vs.
Jun 10
•
David Fleming
89
34
The Silence Is Broken
Something is shifting.
Jun 2
•
David Fleming
68
10
May 2025
If This Works, We Win: Why the Continuity Charter Changes Everything
I’ve been working on the Continuity Charter for some time, and today I’m putting it into the public domain.
May 27
•
David Fleming
72
23
The Philosophy That Was Missing
Why humanity’s survival was always at risk—until now
May 13
•
David Fleming
64
30
April 2025
The Long Game of Tony Blair: From Climate Optimism to Technocratic Control
In the final weeks of his time as UK Prime Minister in 2007, Tony Blair made an oddly casual but revealing remark about the climate crisis.
Apr 29
•
David Fleming
129
26
© 2025 David Fleming
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts