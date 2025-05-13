David Fleming's Substack

David Fleming's Substack

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Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
May 15, 2025

I like this idea a lot. There is a gap in thinking, in ideas and concepts, which is Continuism. Will think further on this.

It’ll mean different things to different people.

Mostly, I just want to be left alone, and to interact with a small number of people who are important to me. Not a big ask.

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Lo Thompson's avatar
Lo Thompson
May 14, 2025

Great idea. Definitely pulls me towards it. Such a positive thought.

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