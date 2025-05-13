Originally published May 2025. Substantially revised August 2026.

If nothing recognisably human continues, in what sense is the future ours?

That question lies at the beginning of Continuism.

Modern societies devote enormous attention to continuity. Governments prepare continuity plans. Businesses plan for disruption. Engineers build redundancy into important systems. Institutions preserve records, infrastructure and knowledge. Increasingly, we also think seriously about existential risks and about our obligations to people who may live decades or centuries from now.

But there is another question beneath all of these.

What exactly are we trying to continue?

The survival of Homo sapiens is one answer. The continuation of civilisation is another. The preservation of knowledge, institutions or technological capability might be others.

Continuism begins from the proposition that none of these, considered separately, is sufficient.

A future may contain human beings while important dimensions of human life have diminished. A civilisation may become more technically capable while its people become less capable of acting independently within it. Institutions may survive while traditions, skills, memories and forms of association disappear. A society may become safer or more efficient while transferring increasing amounts of judgement from human beings to systems they neither understand nor control.

This suggests a philosophical problem that deserves explicit attention: human continuity.

What Is Human Continuity?

Human continuity does not mean keeping the world unchanged.

Human beings have always changed their technologies, institutions, customs and ways of understanding themselves. Much of that change has enlarged human possibility. Continuism therefore cannot simply be an argument against technological or social change.

Nor does continuity mean that every existing tradition or institution deserves to survive. Some should disappear.

The question is more difficult:

How can humanity continue to change without unintentionally eroding the conditions that allow recognisably human life to continue?

Those conditions are not reducible to biological survival.

They include such things as human agency, practical competence, memory, relationships between generations, cultural inheritance, the ability to understand and influence the systems upon which life depends, and the capacity of individuals and communities to act rather than merely to be administered.

I use human continuity as an umbrella term for the continuation of these conditions through time.

A Question With Many Predecessors

Continuism did not appear in an intellectual vacuum.

Philosophers and writers have approached parts of this problem from many directions.

Questions of human flourishing extend back to Aristotle. Political philosophers have examined freedom, authority and the conditions of self-government. Hannah Arendt wrote about human action, plurality and the dangers created when people become detached from a shared world. Hans Jonas considered our responsibilities towards future humanity in an age when technology gives us unprecedented power over the conditions of future life. Ivan Illich questioned institutions that can undermine the very human capacities they were created to support.

George Orwell and Aldous Huxley approached related questions through fiction, imagining very different ways in which technically functioning societies might nevertheless become profoundly hostile to important aspects of human freedom.

Traditions across many cultures have also placed considerable importance on obligations between generations, inherited knowledge and responsibilities towards descendants.

These are not the same arguments, and it would be a mistake to collapse them into one.

But they point towards a family of questions that Continuism attempts to place within a common frame.

What happens when human beings lose practical control over essential parts of their lives?

What do we owe not merely to future people, but to the continuation of the conditions under which they can live meaningfully human lives?

When does technological assistance increase human agency, and when might it diminish it?

What knowledge, capacities and institutions should remain distributed among people rather than becoming entirely dependent upon centralised or technically opaque systems?

And how can we distinguish legitimate progress from changes whose consequences for human continuity may be difficult or impossible to reverse?

Survival Is Not Enough

Much contemporary discussion of humanity’s future understandably concentrates on survival.

Existential-risk thinking asks what could destroy humanity or permanently curtail its potential. Climate ethics considers obligations to future generations. Bioethics examines interventions into human bodies and reproduction. The philosophy of technology asks how technologies alter human relationships, behaviour and experience.

Continuism is related to all of these concerns, but begins from a slightly different point.

Humanity could survive biologically while losing things that matter profoundly to being human.

Imagine a future society that is prosperous, peaceful and technologically extraordinary, but in which ordinary people can no longer understand, repair, challenge or function independently of the systems governing everyday existence.

Would that necessarily represent human failure?

Not necessarily. Dependence itself is not inherently bad. Human beings have always depended upon one another and upon complex social systems.

But the question deserves to be asked.

There may be a point at which convenience becomes dependency; dependency becomes incapacity; and incapacity makes previously reversible choices effectively irreversible.

Continuism is concerned with recognising such thresholds before they are crossed.

Agency and Competence

One of the developing ideas within Continuism is that agency requires more than formal freedom.

A person may theoretically be free to do something while lacking the knowledge, competence, resources or practical possibility required to do it.

This matters because technological progress frequently removes burdens from human beings. Usually that is precisely its purpose.

Calculators save us from maths. Navigation systems help us travel. Automated systems remove repetitive work. Artificial intelligence can extend our ability to analyse information, communicate and create.

There is no reason to reject those benefits simply because an earlier generation performed the same tasks manually.

But there is a legitimate question about accumulation.

What happens when hundreds of individual conveniences collectively remove substantial areas of human knowledge and competence?

What happens when systems upon which millions of people depend can no longer be understood or substituted locally?

What happens when a population retains nominal freedom but loses the practical capacity to exercise it without technological permission or assistance?

Continuism proposes that these should be treated as questions of continuity rather than merely efficiency.

Continuity Is Not Stasis

A philosophy concerned with continuity faces an obvious danger: it could become an argument for conservatism in the literal sense of resisting change simply because something already exists.

That would be a mistake.

Continuity requires adaptation.

A society unable to change in response to new circumstances may be less capable of continuing than one willing to experiment. Scientific discovery, medicine, communications and technological innovation have repeatedly expanded human capability.

The important distinction is therefore not between change and no change.

It is between forms of change that enlarge human possibility and forms that may create unnecessary fragility, dependency or irreversible loss.

This is why reversibility matters.

When the consequences of an innovation are uncertain, maintaining alternative systems, knowledge and human competence can provide a route back. Redundancy, often regarded as inefficiency, may sometimes be a form of resilience.

The Continuist question is therefore not simply:

Is this new?

Nor even:

Is this better?

It is also:

What becomes impossible if we do this?

Attention Before Prescription

Continuism is still developing, and that matters.

I do not want to construct a philosophy that begins with a predetermined list of political conclusions and then works backwards to justify them.

Its first obligation should be one of attention.

Before deciding what humanity should do, we should become better at noticing what is changing, what is disappearing, what dependencies are being created, what capacities are being transferred, and what may be difficult to recover once lost.

From attention can come understanding.

From understanding, perhaps, better decisions about continuity.

This produces a simple sequence at the centre of the developing philosophy:

Attention. Understanding. Continuity.

It is deliberately modest.

Continuism should function first as a lookout, not a ruler.

Its purpose is not to dictate a single correct future. It is to insist that, while constructing our futures, we remember to ask what those futures require us to surrender and whether we are certain that surrender is necessary.

The Missing Question

I originally described Continuism as “the philosophy that was missing.”

I would now qualify that claim.

The intellectual territory surrounding human continuity is not empty. Far from it. Philosophers, historians, anthropologists, environmental thinkers, political theorists and writers have spent centuries examining its constituent problems.

What may be missing is a sufficiently explicit attempt to place human continuity itself at the centre of the inquiry.

That is the proposition I want Continuism to investigate.

Perhaps some of its questions already have convincing answers elsewhere. Perhaps some of its concepts will prove unnecessary. Perhaps arguments that currently appear persuasive will not survive sustained criticism.

That is part of developing a philosophy rather than merely declaring one.

The important thing is to make the question available for examination.

When we assess a new institution, technology, policy or social transformation, we routinely ask whether it is efficient, profitable, safe, legal, sustainable or desirable.

We should become equally comfortable asking:

What does this mean for human continuity?

Not because continuity should automatically defeat every competing consideration.

Not because the past should govern the future.

And not because humanity should stop changing.

But because a civilisation capable of planning the continuity of almost everything it depends upon should also be capable of thinking seriously about the continuity of the people, capacities, relationships and inherited human world for whose benefit those systems supposedly exist.

Continuism begins there.

Not with an answer.

With a question.