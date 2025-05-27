David Fleming's Substack

David Fleming's Substack

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John Winchcombe's avatar
John Winchcombe
May 28, 2025

Taken at face value this clearly articulates fundamental shared values for us all. Thank you David Fleming for caring enough to put your energy and experience into developing the Charter. I would sign it.

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Roy McIntosh's avatar
Roy McIntosh
May 27, 2025

No doubt you are trying to make it world wide and to get people acting as one!? If it comes off would be good for getting country/world wide poster campaigns going!

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