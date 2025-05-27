Originally published May 2025. Substantially revised August 2026.

When I originally published this article in 2025, I also published something I called the Continuity Charter. At that early stage in the development of Continuism, I thought it might be useful to set down a small number of principles describing what mattered for human continuity. The question behind it still seems important to me: what needs to continue? But I am no longer convinced that a Charter is the right way to answer it.

As Continuism has developed, I have found myself moving towards something much simpler. Perhaps our responsibility is not to decide in advance what future human beings will need, or to leave them a detailed set of instructions for the world we think they will inhabit. We cannot know their circumstances with anything approaching the knowledge they will have when they actually live through them. What we can do is maintain and develop the human resources that allow people to understand and respond to their own circumstances, and make sure those resources can be passed onwards.

Human continuity, in other words, may depend less upon leaving future generations the right answers than upon leaving them capable of finding their own.

Who Are We to Pack Their Bags?

Have you ever had somebody else pack your bag before a holiday or a trip? They might do a perfectly good job. They can find out where you are going, check the weather, see how long you will be away and make sensible predictions about what you are likely to need. But most adults would still rather pack their own bag, for the simple reason that they are the ones taking the trip.

Something similar happens when we think about future generations. We discuss what people in fifty or a hundred years will need, what their priorities should be and what sort of world should be prepared for them. Of course we should consider the future consequences of what we do today, particularly where those consequences are reasonably foreseeable. But we should also recognise the limits of our knowledge. Future people will possess information we do not have, encounter circumstances we cannot anticipate and perhaps discover that some of our present assumptions were mistaken.

Most importantly, those future people will be responsible adults. They will not experience themselves as people living in “the future”. They will be people living in their own present, just as we are now. They should be capable of examining the world they inherit, deciding what matters in their own circumstances and acting according to their own judgement.

Who are we to pack their bags for them? Perhaps our responsibility is not to pack for them at all. It is to give them the wherewithal to pack for themselves.

What Is the Wherewithal?

That wherewithal consists partly of knowledge, but knowledge alone is not enough. People also need the ability to understand and apply what they know, to question it when necessary and to recognise when circumstances have altered. Practical competence matters for the same reason. So do memory, confidence and judgement. Attention matters because we cannot respond to something we have failed to notice, while the ability to investigate matters because inherited knowledge is neither necessarily complete nor necessarily correct.

These capacities connect to something increasingly important within Continuism: agency. It is possible to possess enormous amounts of information while having very little practical ability to do anything with it. Human continuity therefore cannot consist simply of storing information or preserving records. It requires people who can understand their circumstances, exercise judgement and act upon what they understand.

Nor does every person need to possess every capability. Human beings have always depended upon knowledge and competence being distributed among us. We specialise, teach, cooperate and learn from one another. One person knows how to do something another does not. What matters is that human capability remains sufficiently alive and distributed that people can draw upon it when circumstances require it, and that those capabilities can continue to be learned and passed between people.

This is what I mean here by human resources: attention, knowledge, understanding, memory, practical competence, confidence, judgement and agency. They are resources we need for our own lives, but they are also part of what makes human continuity possible.

Continuity Happens in the Present

Human continuity can sound like something concerned principally with people who do not yet exist, but continuity itself can only happen in the present. Future generations will have their own present in which to learn, understand and act, just as we have ours now. What they begin with, however, will depend partly on what reaches them from us.

Every generation therefore has its turn. We inherit human resources, use and develop them in our own circumstances, and pass them onwards. Previous generations did this before us; future generations will do it after us. Right now, it is our turn.

Much of this is remarkably ordinary. People learn from parents, teachers, colleagues, friends, books, experience and one another. They acquire skills, discover better ways of doing things, remember things that matter and pass knowledge around. They learn how to judge situations and gain the confidence to act upon that judgement. Continuism did not invent any of this. Its contribution is to identify these ordinary human activities as part of the process through which human continuity occurs.

Nor does passing something on mean keeping it unchanged. We inherit knowledge containing errors, practices that can be improved and assumptions that deserve to be questioned. We also inherit things of enormous value that may have taken generations to develop. We use that inheritance in our own circumstances, add what we learn, correct what we discover to be wrong and pass something onwards.

The process might be described simply as acquire, use, develop, pass on. The next generation then does the same. There is no need for us to determine precisely what they must retain or what they must discard. The important thing is that they possess sufficient human resources to make those judgements themselves.

The Future Is Someone Else’s Present

There is a tendency to talk about “the future” as though it were a destination towards which humanity is travelling. This can encourage us to imagine that our task is to design that destination: to decide what a good future should look like and then begin arranging the present so that people eventually arrive there.

But there is no moment at which humanity arrives in the future. There is only a succession of presents. A person living in 2126 will not wake up thinking that they have finally reached the future. They will wake up on an ordinary morning in their own present, with decisions to make using whatever knowledge, experience and resources are available to them.

That makes our present important in a different way. The future is not something that future people create on our behalf. What eventually reaches them is partly produced by what people do now. At the same time, our responsibility for that future has limits. We can influence what reaches them, but we cannot possess their knowledge of their own circumstances or exercise their judgement for them.

Perhaps a good inheritance therefore combines two things that can sometimes appear to be in tension. We should pass on as much useful knowledge, experience and capability as we reasonably can, while also leaving those who receive it free and able to decide what to do with it. Continuity requires inheritance, but a genuinely human inheritance should include agency.

Why I Moved Away From the Charter

This is where my thinking has developed since the original version of this article. The Continuity Charter was an attempt to provide a stable set of principles for human continuity. I thought that writing down what mattered might provide a useful reference point and help prevent important considerations from being forgotten.

I can still understand the attraction of that idea, and the Charter remains part of the early development of Continuism. But the more I have thought about attention, understanding and agency, the less convinced I have become that a fixed Charter is necessary. A Charter begins by formulating conclusions in the present and, however carefully it is written, carries those conclusions forward. That sits somewhat uneasily with the idea that future adults should possess the resources and agency necessary to reach conclusions appropriate to their own circumstances.

There may still be value in principles, frameworks or questions that help us think about human continuity. But I am increasingly reluctant to confuse a framework with the thing it is intended to support. A philosophy concerned with human agency should not make human judgement unnecessary. It should help keep human beings capable of exercising it.

There is also a simple recursive element to this. Anything proposed in the name of human continuity should itself remain open to the question: what does this do to human continuity? That includes ideas produced by Continuism. If something intended to strengthen agency instead diminishes it, we should be capable of recognising the contradiction. Continuism cannot ask people to question assumptions while treating its own assumptions as beyond question.

That does not require another Charter. It requires the philosophy to remain capable of examining itself.

What Do We Need to Pass On?

Looking back, I think the question that produced the Continuity Charter was more important than the document itself. I was asking what humanity needed to protect in order to continue. I would now put the question slightly differently: what do human beings need in order to remain capable of meeting the circumstances of their own lives?

That brings us back to human resources. We need knowledge, but also the ability to understand it. We need memory, but also the ability to reconsider what we have inherited. We need practical competence and the confidence to exercise it. We need access to the experience of other people while retaining the capacity for our own judgement. Above all, we need meaningful agency: the ability to do something with what we know and understand.

These resources matter now because this is our present. The generation before us needed them in theirs, and the people who follow us will need them in forms appropriate to circumstances we cannot yet know. Our task is not to decide precisely what they should do with those resources. It is to use and develop them during our own lives and keep them capable of being passed onwards.

We can leave future people knowledge. We can record what we learned and what we got wrong. We can pass on functioning institutions, useful systems, skills, experience and warnings. We can give them as rich an inheritance as we reasonably can. But none of that removes their responsibility to examine the circumstances they actually encounter and decide what to do.

Perhaps that is the simpler answer I was looking for when I first wrote the Continuity Charter. Human continuity does not require us to know exactly what the future should look like. It requires human beings who remain capable of dealing with their own present and passing that capability onwards.

We cannot pack the future’s bags because we do not know exactly where its journey will take it. Our responsibility is to make sure that, when their turn comes, they have the wherewithal to pack their own.