The Curtain Drops

For months, Britain has been battered with enflaming immigration headlines, the “grassroots” hoisting of flags in the streets, and endless noise about borders from all sides. We were told this was the defining crisis of the nation. But it was theatre. While the country argued about migrants, the real machinery was being assembled behind the curtain.

On 24 September 2025, the Tony Blair Institute published a report titled “Time for Digital ID: A New Consensus for a State That Works.” Two days later, on 26 September, Keir Starmer announced compulsory Digital ID for workers and renters.

That is not coincidence. That is choreography.

So who really runs Britain? Starmer, who reads the lines? Or Blair, who writes the script? Is Tony Blair still Prime Minister? Nobody told me.

Blair’s First Attempt

This isn’t Blair’s first run at identity control. In 2006, under New Labour, the Identity Cards Act passed into law. It was supposed to usher in biometric ID cards linked to a national database — fingerprints, scans, personal records all in one place.

The public rebelled. Civil liberties campaigners warned of mission creep. Costs spiralled. When the Coalition took office in 2010, the scheme was scrapped. By 2011, the cards were dead.

Or so we thought.

Blair had learned an important lesson: don’t push identity head-on. Build the ecosystem first. Lay down the rails. Introduce the technologies that depend on identity without naming it. Then wait for the right moment to reintroduce the capstone.

The Long Game

Over the next two decades, Blair’s Institute changed tactics. The goal never changed — to embed technocracy with digital identity at its core — but the method did.

Instead of “ID cards,” Blair pushed the infrastructures that would make ID inevitable:

Digital government platforms — single sign-on systems, data-sharing frameworks.

AI for governance — algorithms to detect fraud, manage risk, and allocate services, all requiring authenticated data.

Climate accountability — the April 2025 TBI report “The Climate Paradox: Why We Need to Reset Action on Climate Change” declared that Net Zero was failing and demanded new systems of measurement, traceability, and attribution. Those systems cannot function without identity anchors.



Notice the pattern. Blair didn’t talk about ID. He talked about “smart regulation,” “climate reset,” “digital government.” But every strand depended on knowing exactly who you are, where you live, what you consume. Identity was always the hidden keystone.

The Reveal

By September 2025, the waiting was over. TBI’s Time for Digital ID paper said it plainly:

Digital ID must be treated as core infrastructure.

Create a Digital ID Delivery Unit under the Prime Minister.

Integrate OneLogin across government.

Start with right-to-work and right-to-rent checks.

Issue verified digital logins to every adult, with fallback QR codes or kiosks.

Develop a super-app as the citizen’s “front door” to the state.



And then, two days later, Starmer announced it. Almost word-for-word.

The choreography could not be clearer. Blair’s Institute writes the plan. Starmer delivers it.

Two Announcements in One Week

If anyone doubts that Starmer is just the delivery boy, look at the news cycle.

On 24 September, Blair’s Institute calls for Digital ID. On 26 September, Starmer unveils it. And in that very same week, Starmer also announced the UK would formally recognise Palestine as a state.

Within hours, reports surfaced that Blair was being lined up for a leadership role there. (How could Blair lead an unrecognised country? That had to be fixed in advance.) I have no doubt that a Blair run Palestinian state would be a beacon of how technocracy should work.

Two announcements, one week — both enabling Blair to execute long-term goals. Identity control at home. A new platform abroad.

Starmer looks like a Prime Minister. But the fingerprints are Blair’s. The choreography is Blair’s. The goals are Blair’s.

The Playbook

Blair has been working to this design for 25 years. The steps are always the same:

First, seed the infrastructure — push AI, digital government, climate traceability.

Second, amplify a crisis — immigration panic, border chaos, public outrage.

Third, introduce ID through a narrow gate — “we’re only checking workers and renters.”

Fourth, normalise and expand — extend to benefits, healthcare, taxation, voting.

Fifth, embed irreversibly — once systems depend on ID, opting out is impossible.

Finally, close the system — society becomes dependent on credentials; technocracy complete.

Blair failed when he tried to jump straight to identity in 2006. So he learned. He spent two decades building dependencies. Now, when Starmer delivers the plan, it feels almost inevitable.

Starmer the Implementer

What, then, is Starmer’s role? Not leader, but implementer.

Even Andy Burnham’s supposed “pressure” looks like theatre — a way to give Starmer cover, as if he were reluctantly pushed into Digital ID. But the policy doesn’t come from him. It comes from Blair.

And Blair is still above Starmer. Above Brown, too, who is still hawking his “New Britain” proposals like an ex-PM desperate for scraps. They are all clambering for influence. But Blair remains closer to the architects — the unnamed players behind the curtain.

Free-Flowing Anxiety

The public knows something is wrong. That’s why yesterday the petition against Digital ID sat at 70,000 signatures, and already today it has passed the 1,000,000 mark. That is not ordinary politics. That is a nation convulsing with free-flowing anxiety.

And the feeling is not irrational. People sense what is happening: the ground is being pulled from under them, their continuity is being made conditional on credentials. It is not “mass formation.” It is not delusion. It is a deep instinct — the Continuity Instinct — rebelling against Chronocide, the destruction of the natural chain of being human.

But anxiety without direction is chaos. It divides. It paralyses. It makes people easier to control. That is why we need a framework to channel it — to unify it.

That framework is Continuism. Continuism gives this moment meaning. It names the disease — Chronocide. It names the instinct — the Continuity Instinct. And it names the cure: attention, understanding, continuity.

Attention: we must stop being distracted by the theatre of flags and panic.

Understanding: we must see the long game, the playbook, the choreography.

Continuity: we must refuse the idea that humanity needs permission to exist and we carry on without the controlling influence of technocrats or whoever else wishes to meddle with us.



Continuism resolves free-flowing anxiety into a single goal: protect human continuity against that which threatens it.

Closing

Blair left office in 2007. Or so we thought. Watch the sequence today: his Institute publishes the report, Starmer announces the policy, and the petition proves the public feels the dread. Add in Palestine recognition, and the choreography is obvious.

So let’s stop pretending. Let’s ask the real question: who runs Britain?

Because if you watched this week unfold, you could be forgiven for thinking Tony Blair (and his own masters) never left Downing Street.

And unless we unify our anxiety into Continuism, he never will.