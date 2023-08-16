David Fleming's Substack

David Fleming's Substack

Home
Archive
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

User's avatar

Subscribe to David Fleming's Substack

My personal Substack

People

David Fleming

@dfleming
David Fleming's avatar
Founding Editor of Continuism.org. Founded Lockdown Truth, Covid19 Assembly, Together Declaration, Deselection.org, Not Our Future and the Independent Alliance. Launching a new project in September based on the principles of Continuism.
© 2025 David Fleming
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture