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The Bodysnatchers's avatar
The Bodysnatchers
Jun 10, 2025

I believe your pointing to the divide & conquer strategy as the culprit is correct in principle David. And the names you list are certainly in it up to their necks.

I suspect however, that these are only some of the 'middle management' players. The ones with the real power are members of the Cockroach Consortium who hide in the shadows. The ones who actually own the resources relied on by most of humanity, eg oil and banking.

We are often told that Elon Musk - whose wealth (albeit taxpayer-subsidised) is in the billions - is the world's richest man. There are however a number of families behind the scenes, some of whose wealth is estimated to be in the trillions. Names like *Rothschild: London & Berlin

* Lazard Bros: Paris

* Israel Seif: Italy

* Kuhn-Loeb: Germany

* Warburg: Hamburg, Amsterdam, Netherlands

* Lehman Bros: NY

* Goldman & Sachs: NY

* Rockefeller: NY.

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Clive Roberts's avatar
Clive Roberts
Jun 10, 2025

Wow! Israel. There is no point arguing against such a firm faith-based conviction. I deplore the killing and suffering on both sides. Meanwhile Israel has the overwhelming military power, provided by us in the West.

'Semitic' and 'Semite' means all peoples of the Arabian lands. Speakers of many languages - notably including Arabic. The accusation 'anti-semitic' has been hijacked to silence any effective criticism against Israel. As repressive as the accusation 'Conspiracy Theorist'. Free speech and criticism is shouted down

I doubt we will stop killing each other in my lifetime.

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