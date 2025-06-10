Originally published June 2025. Substantially revised August 2026.

Left or Right?

For most of us, the distinction seems almost permanent.

We grow up with it. Political parties are organised around it. Newspapers, broadcasters and increasingly social media classify arguments through it. New controversies are quickly interpreted according to where they sit on a familiar political spectrum.

Before long, we often know what the Left thinks about something and what the Right thinks about it.

Then we are invited to choose.

But there is another way of looking at this.

Imagine an observer looking back at human history hundreds or thousands of years from now.

The political division between Left and Right, which can seem fundamental to us, might appear as little more than a brief episode. One particular way in which some societies organised political disagreement during a relatively short period of human history.

The terminology itself emerged only a few centuries ago.

There is no reason to assume that it will organise human thought a few centuries from now.

Humanity existed before Left and Right.

If humanity continues, it may exist long after them.

That raises a question at the heart of Continuism:

Why should a temporary political classification determine how we think about questions whose consequences may extend far beyond it?

The Problem With the Political Sorting Machine

Left and Right are not meaningless.

They describe genuine traditions of political thought and capture real disagreements about equality, authority, markets, community, liberty, social organisation and the role of the state.

Nor is political disagreement itself a problem.

Disagreement is an expression of human agency. Different people have different experiences, priorities, values and interpretations of the world. A society in which everybody reached the same conclusions would not necessarily be healthier than one containing vigorous disagreement.

The problem arises when the classification begins to precede the thinking.

A new issue appears.

Very quickly it acquires a political identity.

People discover which position is associated with their side and which is associated with the other.

From that point onwards, something subtle can happen.

Instead of beginning with:

What is happening here?

we begin with:

What do people like me think about this?

That is a very different question.

Before the Answer Comes the Question

Continuism offers a way of moving one step backwards.

Before asking whether something is Left or Right, progressive or conservative, establishment or anti-establishment, we can ask a more fundamental question:

What does this mean for human continuity?

That question does not tell us what to think.

It should not.

Two people can apply it to precisely the same issue and reach opposite conclusions.

One might believe a proposal strengthens human agency and resilience.

Another might believe it weakens them.

Both may have serious arguments.

A third person may conclude that there is insufficient information to decide.

Continuism does not remove those disagreements.

It creates a point before them.

A place where people who may ultimately disagree can at least direct their attention towards the same underlying concern.

I call this United Attention.

United Attention

The name needs to be understood carefully.

United Attention means being united in our attention, not in our understanding, our conclusions or our actions.

It is not United Opinion.

It is not United Understanding.

It is not United Conclusions.

And it is certainly not a demand for United Action.

It comes before all of those things.

Its request is much simpler:

First, look.

Two people can look seriously at the same question and understand it differently.

They can examine the same evidence and disagree about what it means.

They can reach opposing conclusions.

They can decide that completely different actions are appropriate.

They remain free to do all of those things.

United Attention asks only whether, before those disagreements begin, we can recognise that something deserves our attention.

What is happening?

What are the consequences?

What might be gained?

What might be lost?

What assumptions are being made?

What happens if those assumptions are wrong?

What does this mean for human continuity?

Then investigate.

Then understand as best you can.

Then decide for yourself.

The First Step

The distinction matters because attention is only the beginning of the Continuist process.

I have described that process simply as:

Attention > Understanding > Continuity.

But understanding cannot itself be united by decree.

Once attention has been directed towards something, individuals must investigate.

They will encounter different information.

They will bring different experience to it.

They will question different assumptions.

They will sometimes persuade one another.

They will sometimes change their minds.

And sometimes they will remain completely opposed.

That is what human agency looks like.

So United Attention does not mean:

United Attention > United Understanding > United Conclusion > United Action

It is closer to:

United Attention > individual investigation > individual understanding > individual judgement

What happens after that belongs to free human beings.

United Attention is only the first step.

But first steps matter.

Before we can understand something, disagree about it intelligently or decide what to do about it, we first have to notice that it deserves examination.

We do not have to think alike. We have to be willing to look.

A Level Above Politics

This may allow certain questions to be approached at a level above everyday political classification.

Not above politics in the sense of being superior to it.

And certainly not free from values.

Rather, logically prior to the usual political argument.

Consider a very simple proposition:

Human continuity matters.

How that proposition should be applied is open to disagreement.

What conditions are necessary for human continuity?

Which institutions strengthen it?

Which weaken it?

How should we balance present needs against possible future consequences?

When does collective action protect human agency, and when might it diminish it?

How much risk should we accept?

How much precaution?

Reasonable people will disagree.

That is where politics may properly enter.

But perhaps we can agree on the importance of the question before dividing over its answer.

This Is Not Centrism

There is an important distinction here.

Continuism is not an argument that the correct answer always lies somewhere between Left and Right.

Sometimes one side may be right.

Sometimes the other may be right.

Sometimes both may contain part of an answer.

Sometimes both may be asking the wrong question.

And sometimes an issue may not fit comfortably onto the Left–Right spectrum at all.

United Attention therefore does not require anyone to move towards the political centre.

A socialist can remain a socialist.

A conservative can remain a conservative.

A liberal can remain a liberal.

Someone who rejects all of those descriptions can continue rejecting them.

The purpose is not to weaken political conviction.

It is to prevent political classification from becoming a substitute for attention and judgement.

Consistency Across Questions

There is another advantage to beginning with a principle rather than a political identity.

It encourages consistency.

If human agency matters when considering one issue, why does it cease to matter when considering another?

If decentralised decision-making is valuable in one context, why might we reject it in another?

If institutional authority deserves scrutiny when exercised by institutions we distrust, should we stop scrutinising it when exercised by institutions we support?

If freedom of inquiry matters when it protects our own position, does it matter when it protects someone else’s?

These questions do not necessarily have simple answers.

Different circumstances can justify different conclusions.

Consistency does not mean applying an identical rule mechanically to every situation.

But it does require us to notice when our principles appear to change according to which political team benefits from them.

That examination can be uncomfortable.

It should apply to everyone.

Including Continuists.

Honesty Capital

There is a related phenomenon for which I have used the term Honesty Capital.

When a person or institution takes a position we consider courageous, truthful or correct, they acquire credibility with us.

That credibility can be deserved.

The problem comes when credibility earned in one area is unconsciously transferred to another.

Someone can be right about one important question and wrong about another.

An institution can produce excellent work in one field and poor work elsewhere.

A thinker can identify something before almost anyone else and still make serious mistakes later.

This sounds obvious when stated explicitly.

In practice, human beings naturally use trust as a shortcut. We cannot personally investigate every claim we encounter, so reputation matters.

But Honesty Capital should not become a blank cheque.

Nor should the reverse happen.

Someone being wrong about one thing does not establish that everything they say is wrong.

United Attention asks us, where something matters sufficiently, to return our attention to the question itself.

Not:

Who said it?

Not:

Which side are they on?

But:

What is the claim, and what reasons do I have for accepting or rejecting it?

Human Continuity Is Bigger Than Our Categories

From the perspective of human continuity, our political categories occupy a very small part of the human story.

People have lived under monarchies, republics, empires, tribes, city-states and countless forms of social organisation.

They have understood obligation, authority, family, community and individual life in ways that would sometimes be unfamiliar to us.

Our categories will probably seem equally unfamiliar to people living in distant centuries.

That should introduce some humility.

The political arguments that feel permanent to us may not be permanent at all.

But some of the things beneath them are much older.

Human beings have always needed knowledge.

They have always needed to understand their surroundings.

They have always needed practical competence.

They have always depended upon relationships with other people.

They have always inherited something from previous generations and left something to those who followed.

And they have always needed some capacity to act when circumstances demanded it.

These concerns do not belong naturally to Left or Right.

They belong to human continuity.

A Shared Question, Not a Shared Answer

This is where I now think the original ambition behind Continuism becomes much simpler.

We do not need eight billion people to adopt the same political programme.

We do not need everyone to become Continuists.

We do not need people to abandon their existing beliefs.

And we certainly do not need everyone to reach the same conclusions.

That would contradict the emphasis Continuism places upon human agency.

What might be possible is much more modest.

We might sometimes persuade people with profoundly different views to look in the same direction for a moment.

Not because we already know what they will see.

Not because we expect them to agree with us afterwards.

But because the question is important enough to deserve their attention.

What does this mean for human continuity?

That is United Attention.

After that, disagreement begins.

And that is fine.

Human Continuity Establishes the Question

There is a safeguard here that matters enormously.

Continuism itself cannot be allowed to use human continuity as a way of closing arguments.

Nobody should be able to say:

This protects human continuity, therefore the discussion is over.

That would transform a philosophy concerned with attention and agency into another mechanism for suppressing them.

The Continuist principle must therefore work in both directions.

Any proposal made in the name of human continuity must itself be examined for its consequences for human continuity.

Does it increase agency or diminish it?

Does it encourage inquiry or close it?

Does it distribute knowledge and competence or unnecessarily concentrate them?

Does it leave people capable of reconsidering the decision?

Continuism itself must remain open to the same examination.

Human continuity establishes the question, not automatically the answer.

Before Left and Right

Perhaps hundreds of years from now, people will look back on Left and Right as we look back on political classifications from earlier periods.

They may study them.

They may recognise their influence.

They may even find parts of the distinction useful.

But they may find it strange that people once allowed two broad political labels to organise so much of their understanding of the world.

We cannot know.

And that uncertainty is partly the point.

Human continuity does not require us to know what political categories future people will use.

It requires us to leave them capable of thinking for themselves.

Our own responsibility begins in the same place.

Before the label.

Before the tribe.

Before the conclusion.

Before the action.

There is attention.

Something happens.

We notice it.

We decide that it matters.

We investigate.

And then, as human beings with agency, we decide what we think.

We may end up on the Left.

We may end up on the Right.

We may end up somewhere else entirely.

We may stand next to someone who examined exactly the same question and reached the opposite conclusion.

That is not necessarily a problem to be solved.

The important thing is that the conclusion belongs to us.

United Attention means being united only in our willingness to look.

Everything after that remains open.

And perhaps that is enough for a first step.